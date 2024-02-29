Shut Up During Argument With Your Husbands – Minister Tells Women

The Minister for Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye, has advised Nigerian women to avoid arguing with or fighting back their husbands at home.

Uju made this known during a Conference of Commissioners of State Ministries of Women Affairs in Nigeria, on Wednesday.

The minister noted that keeping shut would prevent physical assault that may lead to injury or death and also prevent the upbringing of bad children into society.

Uju said: “I am equally begging my women not to look for trouble, not even at home. Maintain peace in your home because if a home is peaceful, the woman has 80 percent to contribute to that. If you need peace, you can equally achieve it.

“Keep your mouth shut. Talking back does not yield fruit, rather it leads to death and destruction, it leads to bringing up bad children for society. Keep your mouth shut, it does not make you a fool but a wise person. When the man is shouting and saying all sorts of things, act like a fool and keep your mouth shut.

“After a while, watch him. If he is a good man, he will come back to apologise. If he is not a good one, ignore him. Have what you want to do in your mind, but when we show who we are and we fight back, most times, it leads to hitting; you could be injured.

“The same man that injures you will come back to say I am sorry. What will you do? Will you kill him? Even if we come out to fight for you and you lose one eye, are we going to replace the eye? So prevention is better than cure.”