Pure Water Will Soon Be N100 Per Sachet, There’s Nothing We Can Do – ATWAP

The Association of Table Waters Producers (ATWAP) has said the price of pure water may be sold for N100 per sachet owing to the inflation in production materials.

The association made this known during a press conference held in Lagos yesterday, on the rising production cost of packaging materials and its effect in Nigeria.

Clementina Ativie, the association’s President, said they have been facing many challenges, such as the high cost of diesel, lack of power, and the high cost of production.

He added that the current price of water sales reflects the country’s situation, and there is nothing they can do about it.

READ ALSO: ‘Nigeria’s Economic Challenges Not New To Me, We Must Persevere Hardship To Grow’ — Tinubu

“Pure water is sold for N50 now, and it is even going up to N100 per one. At our own end, there’s nothing we can do. The cost of production is high.

“As at last year December, we were buying materials (nylon) for N1,100 per KG. The 6 kg of nylon is now N3,600/N3,700. The cost of treatment is also high. The increment for these materials comes at 3 times in one week. It is also difficult for us to increase the price of water.

“If ordinary Nigerians can’t afford pure water, I don’t know where we are going. Every water producer is funding the pure water factory on personal pockets or borrowed money.

“Many banks don’t give pure water producers loans. We want Nigerians to bear with us. We don’t want Nigerians to buy water at more than N20 per sachet. The cost of production including the price of diesel has affected so many things.”