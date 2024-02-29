Laura Ikeji Criticises Man For Attempting To Defraud Her

Laura Ikeji, a Nigerian brand influencer and businesswoman, criticised a man who tried to swindle her by paying with a fake alert for the goods he bought from her store.

The businesswoman took to Instagram to share a photo of the phoney alert she received, as well as the rear view of the individual who attempted to swindle her.

She revealed how the mystery man entered her store to buy perfumes and paid with a bogus alert.

Expressing gratitude to God that he was not successful, she added that since everyone in the nation is going through a terrible time, it is demonic for someone to come and steal from a young person in need like herself.

Laura swore not to disclose his identify, as she urged him to perform better.

Posting the video of the incident, she captioned,

“This guy came to my store , bought perfumes and paid with fake alert. Thank God he didn’t succeed. My store will check and recheck before they give u stuff. But bro… I know the country is tough, we re all going through it, so coming to steal from struggling youth like me is demonic. U wanna steal, go to the government. They owe u not me. Won’t show ur face so do better. N my name is not Laura IKEJA 🤣🤣🤣. Mumu”

