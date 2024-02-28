“If I Come Out And Tell Your Story, Internet Will Crash” – Iyabo Ojo To Liz Anjorin

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has revealed that the internet will shutdown if she shares any information regarding her rival Lizzy Anjorin’s previous life.

During a recent Instagram live session, the 46-year-old, who is currently engaged in a legal battle with Lizzy over allegations of defamation, made this statement and added that sharing Lizzy’s past life will result in the destruction of many homes.

While speaking, she said,

“If I come out and tell your story, the internet will crash, there is no blogger in Nigeria that will not carry this story because I go dey mention with names. That’s why I can’t come out and tell your story because I think of all the homes that will be broken.

“I will come out with facts and figures, date and time, name and place. I have a book where I wrote everything down, but you know what? I don’t need to go that route with you, not yet.

“That’s why I warned your husband that he should go and treat you because I don’t want when we go to court, you’ll now start claiming you have mental health,”.