South African Police Detain Six For Murder Of Rapper, AKA

South African police have arrested six people in connection with the death of prominent rapper Kiernan Forbes, also known as AKA, and his close friend, celebrity chef and entrepreneur Tebello “Tibz” Motshoane.

On February 10, 2023, the two were killed while out for a stroll with a friend at a well-known restaurant in Durban, just before he was scheduled to perform at a local club.

AKA began his career in music as a member of the rap trio “Entity” before going solo.

Until his death, he received numerous honours in South Africa and was admired around the world.

He received nominations from Black Entertainment Television and MTV Europe, and he was acknowledged posthumously at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.

According to the police, the suspects are to appear in court on Thursday.

“It was clear that AKA was monitored from the airport and Tibz was not the intended target in the murder on Florida Road in Durban. We know they were paid for this,” KwaZulu-Natal provincial Police Commissioner, Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, said Tuesday night.

South Africa’s Police Minister, Bheki Cele, said that the murders of AKA and his companion, which were allegedly seen on closed-circuit television cameras, startled many citizens of the country, which has one of the highest murder rates in the world.

“I hope South Africans will sleep better after this,” he said.

South Africa has one of the world’s highest murder rates, with several celebrities among the victims.