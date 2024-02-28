“If You Were In My Son’s Shoe, Will Your Family Not Ask Questions?” – Mohbad’s Father To Wunmi Over Recent Outburst

Joseph Aloba, the father of late singer Ileriouluwa Oladimeji, best known by his stage as Mohbad, has reacted to his son’s widow wife, Omowunmi’s recent comments.

In an Instagram post, Wunmi had revealed details of his death, alleging that bullies in the music industry had prevented her from speaking out about it.

The mother of one revealed her helplessness, claiming that bullies have targeted her by publishing a voice note she made several years ago.

Speaking about the demands for her son’s DNA that her father-in-law was making, she said that it made her cry and hurt because the late musician never once doubted their son’s paternity when he was alive.

Joseph Aloba has now spoken out, slamming her for exerting emotional blackmail on him as a father.

He remarked that she is continually seeking public sympathy, which is humiliating, disgraceful, and embarrassing.

As he probed her about the people attempting to silence her, he wondered if she would not do the same if she were in his situation.

He mentioned that she had the option to speak out during the Corona Inquest, but she chose not to do so.

He challenged her to tell the world what she knows about his death, saying that no one is safe with her until she speaks up.

In a widely circulated statement posted by Instablog on Instagram, reads,

“Re: I Am Curious About What You Know;

Wunmi Aloba

It is shameful, a disgrace, and an embarrassment for you as a wife to continually seek public sympathy and use emotional blackmail on me as a father, the entire family of Aloba, and the well-meaning public on the case of my son whom to date no one knows what and who took his life in his prime.

I want to ask you, if you were in my son’s shoes, would your family not ask him questions? Who are the “they” that want to silence you about telling me what happened to the son I suffered to raise when no one was there? Even if we have our differences, does the death of my son worth it? A whole life and you are playing around like a game?

Whatever name your son, my grandson is being called sticks on me because he still answers the name LIAM ALOBA, not LIAM ADEBANJO. Everything you are saying “they” make my son llerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba feel is what you are making Liam go through because of your irresponsible behavior. You said “I know a lot”, so I am curious.

You had the opportunity at the Corona inquest to say everything you know, I am asking, who and what stops you from saying what you know to your father-in-law and the well-meaning public? Thank God you said, “There has never been any doubt or discussion about Liam’s paternity until your husband’s demise”. Why then did you tell me to do DNA for my son? was there any time my late son told you I was not his father? Can you tell him if he was still alive? You disrespected him even till death by calling him a bastard.

Let this be the very last time you dent my image and accuse me of soliciting funds. How much have you given me since my late son died? When governor, other celebrities gave you money did I insult you or did you give me a kobo from it? Just the way those who gave you money did with their discretion, the same way God has shown me mercy through well-meaning people in these hard times and let me clear this, I have never sent anyone to bully you. Rather, you are doing all you can to silence those seeking justice for my late son. People who take to your side have been circulating my pictures and some others, subjecting them to public ridicule.

Wunmi, I challenge you to tell the world what you know about my son’s death, and I want the world to know that until you tell me who and what killed my son, no one is safe with you.

For: Joseph Aloba (Baba Mohabd)”

