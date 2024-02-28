Economic Hardship: NLC Debunks Suspension Of Nationwide Protest (Video)

The Nigeria Labour Congress, on Tuesday night, denied viral report, claiming that its has suspended the two-day nationwide protest against economic hardship facing the country.

Recall that the NLC, in a statement, signed and issued by its chairman, Joe Ajaero, yesterday, disclosed that the National Executive Council meeting, revealed that the objectives of the protest were achieved on the first day of the demonstration.

He said: “Consequently, NEC-in-session resolved as follows: to suspend street action for the second day of the Protest having achieved overwhelming success thus attained the key objectives of the 2-day protest on the first day.

However, contrary to Ajaero’s statement, the union’s Head of Information, Benson Upah, during an interview on Arise TV, last night, denied that the protest is still ongoing, adding that the decision of the NLC will be addressed today, at the labour’s house.

Upah said: “I can tell you that, as part of the process of tomorrow’s (Wednesday) activities, we shall be addressing a world press, tomorrow, by 12noon, labour house.”

When asked about the suspension of the nationwide protest, he said: “Take it from me, there will be press conference across the 36 states, the same thing will be happening, that is another stage of our protest. So the protest continues tomorrow.”