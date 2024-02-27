Adeniyi Johnson Marks Birthday With His Charming Twins

Adeniyi Johnson, a Nollywood actor, shared his testimonies as he celebrate his birthday with his gorgeous twins today.

On his Instagram page, the actor shared a photo of himself holding his twins, who looked stunning in traditional Yoruba outfit.

He recognised his Maker’s kindness to him and his family by referring to them as his testimonies.

Adeniyi wished Kehinde Ayomiposi, Ayomikun Taiwo, and himself a happy birthday.

Captioning the picture, he wrote,

“THIS ARE MY TESTIMONIES!!! OF A TRUTH THE LORD IS GOOD TO ME AND MY FAMILY !!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME, AYOMIKUN TAIWO JOHNSON AND KEHINDE AYOMIPOSI JOHNSON!”

Colleagues and admirers have celebrated with the actor and his twins in the comment section.

femianiyi said: “Happy birthday 🎂 my people more blessings, abundant grace upon ur all. Amen 🙏”

realyomifabiyi stated: “Happy Birthday Neyo, and best wishes too to the Edunjobis 👏❤️😍”

mo_bewa wrote: “Happy birthday to my people 😍this is so beautiful …. Oh my”

grisdanielsofficial wrote: “Happy birthday King ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Happy birthday to my favorite Ibeji😍😍😍😍”

SEE POST: