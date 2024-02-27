Gov Abiodun Declares Free Surgeries For Ogun Residents

The Ogun State government, on Monday, announced the registration of residents for free surgical operations.

Speaking at the flag-off of the exercise at the State Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta, the Executive Secretary of the State Health Insurance Agency, Dr. Afolabi Dosunmu, disclosed that the intervention was on the directive of Governor Dapo Abiodun to provide succour to the people at this difficult time.

Dosunmu said: “The modalities are very simple as long as you are a resident of the state; as long as you have one surgical need or the other, you are free to walk into any of our state or general hospitals and enroll on the insurance scheme.

“The doctors there will assess you if it is a case that is ready for surgery and once all other parameters have been concluded, we will get the surgery done.”

“It is possible for someone to have, for example, a cataract, and the cataract is not yet matured, we will still enroll the person. We will give the person a date for when the cataract will mature.

“For example, if you want to remove a fibroid, when you see the doctor and the doctor says your electrolyte is a bit high or your blood pressure is a little bit high, it needs to be controlled before you can be taken in for surgery.”