Ogun Nursing Student Drinks Sniper For Having Unwanted Pregnancy

A 300-level student of a private tertiary institution in Abeokuta, Ogun State, identified as Ajoke, has reportedly committed suicide.

It was gathered that the deceased, who is a student of Basic Medical Science at Havarde College of Science, Business and Management Studies, Abeokuta, on Monday evening, drank poisonous substance, suspected to be Sniper, due to an unwanted pregnancy.

A source who spoke to Daily Trust said that Ajoke had been battling depression, and her condition worsened after discovering that her course had not been accredited by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

The source said: “For more than four months now, she (deceased) had been depressed because of the fact that the course she was studying was not accredited.

“She used to complain because she claimed her parents used all the money they had to send her to the school.

“Things now got worse when she discovered she was pregnant, and she could not even have a certificate for the course she had done for years.”

Confirming the incident, the provost of the institution, Dr. Ismail Oyetunji, said that the circumstances surrounding the death of the student happened outside the school’s premises.

He stated that the deceased was rushed to Hope Hospital by her boyfriend in the Adigbe area of Abeokuta, where she eventually died.

He said: “A 300-level nursing student was reported to me this morning by our dean of students affair to have committed suicide. She was impregnated by her boyfriend. Her parent got to know and came last week to pack her belongings from the school.

“She came back to Abeokuta and thereafter decided to commit suicide. She was rushed to Hope Hospital by her boyfriend in the Adigbe area of Abeokuta where she eventually died.

“Everything happened outside the college premises. However, the management of the college sympathises with the parent and relatives of the deceased. We sincerely pray that God will give them the fortitude to bear.”