Those Who Couldn’t Get Into Power Are Plunging Nigeria Into Anarchy – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has claimed that some forces in the country are planning to disrupt the country’s stability and plunge it into anarchy.

Shettima led this out on Tuesday while speaking at the Public Wealth Management Conference organized by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MoFI) in Abuja.

He said: “We know the consequences of unveiling the masquerade. Forces are hell-bent on plunging this country into a state of anarchy, those that could not get into power through the ballot box.

“Just a few nights ago, 45 trucks of maize were caught being transported into a neighbouring country.

READ MORE: “Those Celebrating Naira’s Fall On Twitter Are Clowns” – Shettima

“There are 32 illegal routes on that axis. At the moment when they were intercepted, the price of maize fell by N10,000, from N60,000 to N50,000.

“So there are forces that are hell bent on undermining our nation but this is the time for us to come together.

“Let us rally around our President, rally round our governors, and rally round each other.

“We have the resources, we have the intellect, and we have the resources. I am assuring you that we have crossed the Rubicon.”

“We are not altogether in a very bad shape than the FX challenge. All hands are on deck to address the FX challenge.”