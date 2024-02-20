Unknown Gunmen Kill Six, 10 Injured In Fresh Katsina Attack

No fewer than six persons have been confirmed dead while 10 others were injured in a fresh attack, carried out by unknown gunmen, on Yar Nasarawa village, Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the culprits invaded the village when the residents had settled for night rest.

It was gathered that three homes and four motorcycles were allegedly set on fire by the bandits while they kidnapped a yet to be identified number of locals.

Residents, of the local government also revealed that bandits raided Ruwangodiya village in the same local government district on Monday night, slaughtering an unknown number of domestic animals.

Speaking on the condition on anonymity, a resident of the community told newsmen that: “The hoodlums also attacked Ruwan Godiya village in the same local government area and carried out their activities where residents are now counting their losses.”

However, in a statement issued on Tuesday, the spokesman for the state police command, ASP Abubakar Aliyu, confirmed the incident.

Aliyu disclosed that security personnel had been dispatched to the village to restore order.

He said: “On February 19, 2024, at about 11.30 pm, some suspected bandits in their numbers, armed with weapons such as AK-47 rifles, attacked Nasarawa village, Faskari LGA, where they shot and killed six persons, injured about 10, and set ablaze three houses and about 10 motor vehicles.

“The CP has since deployed the command’s tactical, operational and intelligence to the scene, combing the surrounding bushes for the possible arrest of the perpetrators for diligent prosecution.”