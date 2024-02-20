‘You’ll Be Dealt With’ — FG Threatens Civil Servants Leaking Sensitive Documents

In a bid to stop the leakage of sensitive official documents, the Federal Government has taken punitive measures.

Recently, leaked memos containing official information involving the presidency has caused public outrage, with citizens, society groups, the organised labour and opposition faulting the manner at which the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration is being run.

One of the leaked documents was a memo from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, which revealed plans to allocate N500 million for launching the Tripartite Committee on Minimum Wage set up by the Federal Government as against N1 billion.

To curb this, Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, issued a memo on February 19, warning all civil servants against leaking and circulating official information and documents.

The memo, posted on the website of the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, noted that any officer caught engaging in such acts would be severely punished in accordance with the Public Service Rules and other relevant laws.

READ ALSO: Leaked N1bn Memo: Presidency Calls For Probe Of PDP Moles In Civil Service

Tagged HCSF/3065/VI/189, the memo further instructed all Permanent Secretaries to fast-track the migration to the digitalised workflow system and ensure the effective deployment of the Enterprise Content Management Solution.

“It has been observed with dismay, the increase in the cases of leakage of sensitive official documents in Ministries, Departments and Agencies. This is very embarrassing to the government and therefore unacceptable.

“As part of the efforts to curb this undesirable development, all permanent secretaries are to fast-track the migration to the digitalised workflow system, and ensure effective deployment of the Enterprise Content Management Solution.

“This will reduce physical contact with official documents thereby checking the increasing incidence of leakage and circulation of same. Furthermore, permanent secretaries are advised to strongly warn all staff against leaking and circulating official information and documents.

“Any officer caught engaging in such unbecoming act will be severely dealt with in line with the relevant provisions of the Public Service Rules and other extant circulars.”