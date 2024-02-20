Davido Pledges N300m Donation To Orphanage Homes Across Nigeria

Affrobeat superstar David Adeleke, better known by his stage as Davido, has announced a kind donation of N300 million to orphans in Nigeria.

The statement was made by the singer on the microblogging site X.

The selfless artist pledged to give a whooping sum of N300 million to orphans each year as his annual gift to the country, despite the dire circumstances in Nigeria.

Furthermore, Davido disclosed that the money distribution will begin tomorrow.

He tweeted,

“I and my foundation pledge the sum of 300 million Naira to orphanages around Nigeria … as my yearly contribution to the Nation ❤️ .. details of disbursement tomorrow 🇳🇬”

See some reactions from online users…

Wizkid Soldier said: “How come you no come pay people you are owing 😂”

Mibanti wrote: “God bless your heart KING DAVID!”

Abazz noted: “Davido has been giving to the orphanage long time ago, it didn’t start today. God bless him abundantly 🙏🏽”

O.G.B asserted: “Omo, nobody do good reach Davido for this life, 001, OBO, agbatagbiti, Best in the world, nobody is coming close 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾”

SEUN noted: “I’m not impressed, make am 500m”

SEE POST: