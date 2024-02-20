Ice Prince, Skiibii Make Fun Of Eedris Abdulkareem For Claiming He Paved Way For Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido (Video)

Nigerian artist, Ice Prince and Skibii have mocked famed rapper Eedris Abdulkareem for his latest statement.

In a recent interview, Eedris said that he was the driving force behind the change that resulted in global exposure for Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, and other artists.

He credited himself for their success, claiming that his protest against concert promoters’ mistreatment of Nigerian musicians in 2005, particularly his confrontation with 50 Cent and his members, was a watershed moment for them.

He added that Nigerian artists are now respected around the world as a result of his sacrifice, which tragically ended his career.

In his words,

“I am the most beautiful sacrifice that gave birth to Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, and everybody today. Now they’re flying their own private jet. If you don’t fight for your industry, nobody will fight for you. Unfortunately, most of them didn’t appreciate”.

In a video circulating online, Ice Prince and Skiibii were seen watching the interview and mockingly hailing and applauding him for saving the industry.

READ MORE: “Burna Boy Calls Himself Odogwu But Essentially He’s A Man-Child” – Kimmy K

They were heard in the video saying,

“Thank you, Daddy, we appreciate”, they sarcastically said.

SEE VIDEO: