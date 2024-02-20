“Burna Boy Calls Himself Odogwu But Essentially He’s A Man-Child” – Kimmy K

Baddie Kimmy K, a popular socialite, has labelled Burna Boy as a man-child rather than his self-proclaimed “odogwu” status.

In a recent interview with Pulse Hot Takes, Kimmy K revealed that, although referring to himself as a “Odogwu,” the Grammy Award-winning singer is really a man-child at heart.

According to the socialite, Burna Boy was really hurt by Davido’s “new cat” remark and questioned why he had not been able to address him directly.

She said she disliked Burna Boy because “he throws subs and then hides his hand.”

Kimmy K also urged Burna Boy to approach Davido directly if he is having problems with him, rather than acting like a child and hurling subs up and down.

In her words,

”My thing with Burna boy is that he calls himself an Odogwu but essentially at his core, he’s a man-child and we all know that that new cat statement from Davido really hurt him, I mean as a man why can’t you address him what’s with all the subs that’s what I don’t understand with Burna boy he likes to throw subs and he hides his hands, Davido outrightly called him a new cat which was shade”

See some reactions to her assertion,

J.Hoodz wrote: “Lmao, shades or no shades. You got the point. 😂”

Big Jelly asked: “Him get right to call him self any name. So why e dey pain ona. If e react now then go say na bad character.”

bona sheriff stated: “Lol.. davido is 001, burna na odogwu .. wetin una want again?”

5/11 outersider said: “Wait make burna come online”

SEE VIDEO: