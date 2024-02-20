“I’m The Reason $1 Is Now N1,700, Power Grid Collapses, Refineries Don’t Work” – Basketmouth Sarcastically Reveals

Bright Okpocha, better known by his stage moniker Basketmouth, responded to a fan and admitted to being the cause of inflation and other ongoing problems in the country.

A netizen on X recently criticised the stand-up comedian, claiming that Basketmouth is part of the problem in Nigeria.

He added that instead of going to vote on Election Day, rather the comedian scheduled a gig for that day.

“Did Basketmouth vote for good governance on election day? Basketmouth that had a show slated for 25th Feb 2023. He is part of Nigeria’s problem,” the tweep wrote.

READ MORE: “Burna Boy Calls Himself Odogwu But Essentially He’s A Man-Child” – Kimmy K

Basketmouth responded by admitting that he was the source of the troubles, including the fact that the dollar is exchanged at N1,700.

“Oh yes!!! I guess I am really the problem!!

I’m the reason the $ is now N1,700 and counting.

I’m the one that keeps collapsing the power grid.

I’m the reason the refineries don’t work.

I’m the snake that swallowed $100,000.

I guess i am the one.” Basketmouth wrote.

SEE POST: