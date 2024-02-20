‘Perform Your Lagos Miracles’ — Buhari’s Minister, Dalung To Tinubu Over Hardship

Nigerian Lawyer and Minister of Youth and Sports of Nigeria from November 2015 to May 2019, Solomon Dalung, has told President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to perform what he described as “Lagos miracles.”

Recall that during his campaign for President, Tinubu who was Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007 emphasised how he built Lagos to a model for good governance, infrastructure renewal and innovation and asked that he should be given the chance to replicate such in Nigeria.

However, the reverse seems to be the case for Nigeria at large as policies introduced by the President have not addressed the needs of Nigerians, but rather plunged the country into further hardship.

In a series of posts via X, Dalung described attempts by the Tinubu-led administration to consistently blame ex-President Muhammadu Buhari for Nigeria’s economic challenges, as hypocritical.

According to him, if Tinubu’s administration devoted the same resources and effort used during elections and tribunals to tackle security and economic issues, significant improvements would have been achieved.

Blaming Buhari for economic woes, he added, wouldn’t alleviate the hardships faced by the people.

While acknowledging Buhari’s failure to fulfill the “change” promise, Dalung maintained that the responsibility for Nigeria’s economic woes lies with Tinubu’s government due to its reckless policies.

“Blaming #MBuhari for economic woes cannot address the economic situation confronting the people? Can bulk trading be the only solution for #officialABAT & his economic team? The pregnant situation deserves urgent prescriptions. Hunger & high cost of living is at unbearable level.

“The attempt to change narratives of #officialABAT from ‘don’t pity me, I look for the job and got it’ to blaming Buhari by #BwalaDaniel #aonanuga1956 & Co travellers is uncharitable hypocrisy, #officialABAT knew all these problems, yet he snatched power and run away with it.

“An empty stomach does not listen to the voice of the gospel, the echoes of concerns especially traditional rulers cannot be ignored. I lean my voice to it, #officialABAT hunger is a recipe for disaster, can you sit back at home and engage broadly if your wisdom cannot provide solutions?

“If #officialABAT deploys the same energy, knowledge, tactics & money during elections & tribunal to deal with Nigeria’s security & economic challenges, things will change. Why has the steam suddenly changed to blaming Daura? You have snatched power, oya perform your Lagos miracles,” he posted.