“Those Celebrating Naira’s Fall On Twitter Are Clowns” – Shettima

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has described Nigerians laughing over the depreciation of the Naira against the dollar as clowns.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the exchange rate for a dollar to Naira at the Parallel Market (Black Market) saw players buy a dollar for N1500 and sell at N1515 on Wednesday, January 31 2024.

However, the development created a buzz on various social media platforms, with many Nigerians lamenting the worsening economic situation in the country.

While speaking at a function in Abuja on Thursday, Shettima said that instead of Nigerians joining forces to salvage the economy, many were making a mockery of a situation that could cause more harm to the country.

He said: “It is not only disheartening and disenchanting but also heartbreaking that yesterday when the Naira culminated to N1500 to the Dollar, instead of us to coagulate into a single force and salvage our nation economy, sadly, some clowns are celebrating on Twitter of an impending implosion of the Nigerian economy.”