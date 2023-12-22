22-Year-Old Commits Suicide Over Boyfriend’s Death In Adamawa

One Florence Vandi in Adamawa State has killed herself following the death of her boyfriend.

The boyfriend, Nuhu Boniface, allegedly died while receiving treatment at a clinic.

However, following Boniface’s death, 22-year-old Florence drank a deadly local insecticide called ‘otapiapia’ that ended her life.

Late Florence, said to be an indigene of Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, was residing at Viniklang in Girei Local Government Area where she was working in a primary health care centre.

The State’s Police Public Relations Officer, Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the development in a statement.

According to the statement, Florence carried out the suicide mission on Tuesday, December 12.

Nguroje stated, “The deceased took the unfortunate decision a few hours after the death of her boyfriend known as Nuhu Boniface who died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

“Investigation further revealed that until her death, Florence was a health worker attached to Girei Primary health care centre.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola who expressed sadness over the incident, advised members of the public to avoid taking laws into their hands.”