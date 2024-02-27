“I Believe Nigeria Will Greatly Succeed” – Seyi Law

Nigerian comedian Seyi Law, who has recently made headlines for his support for President Tinubu, has offered Nigerians hope in the current economic crisis.

Taking to his Instagram page, he identified himself as Oluwaseyitan Lawrence Aletile and stated that he is confident that Nigeria will achieve great success.

Sharing a picture of himself, he captioned,

“My name is IDILEOYE OLUWASEYITAN LAWRENCE ALETILE. Some people call me SEYILAW (BCFR).

I BELIEVE NIGERIA WILL GREATLY SUCCEED. I JUST KNOW IT”.

Surprisingly, several agreed with him in the comments area, while others criticised him.

See some comments below…

General Skuki wrote, “Nigeria will be great

Chinaza Ikeazota wrote, “Go and sit down, noting will work in this country. The country is far gone

Desman 009 wrote, “Too much cap my boss”.

Williams Abiodun wrote, “Yes yes yes! I had another dream about Nigeria again! I saw Nigerians shouting Nigeria is back!! New Nigeria is here!!

MC Ajele wrote, “I believe

Black Magik Official wrote, “May Nigeria succeed, and God bless you

