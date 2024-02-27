“I Was In Donjazzy’s Dm Before Davido Signed Me” – Logos Olori Spills

Logos Olori, a recent DMW signee, claimed in a recent interview with CoolFM that prior to being signed to singer Davido’s record label, he was in the direct message of some various artist.

He mentioned that he tried to contact producer Donjazzy via DM but did not receive a response.

It’s interesting to note that Logos Olori said he had never reached out to Davido personally in an attempt to get a record deal; however, Davido was the sole artist who saw his potential and chose to sign him.

Logos Olori recounted his attempts to pursue Olamide for his future, which wasn’t successful.

In his words,

“David was one person I didn’t send DM’s to, Olamide was the first artist that posted my song, I even met him in Dubai and I told him to give me one verse but I chase that verse and unfortunately I didn’t get it. I was in Don Jazzy’s dm, I was in everybody’s dm but a lot of them won’t reply me, I was even in Burna boy’s dm at some point but not for music related issues that was just for like something he said and I replied and we argued”.

