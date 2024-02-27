“Letting Her Go Was Kindest Thing To Do” – Pasuma Speaks On His Mother’s Demise

Pasuma, a veteran Fuji star, has spoken out about the painful loss of his loving mother, Alhaja Adijat Kuburat, who died in April 2023.

This was disclosed in a recent interview on Gold Room podcast hosted by Iyabo Ojo.

The music icon expressed deep emotions about coming to terms with his mother’s death, which has clearly left a vacuum in his life.

In his words,

“With a heavy heart, I’ve accepted her passing as God’s will. The pain she endured in her last days made it clear that letting her go was the kindest thing to do, despite how much it hurt,”

Pasuma, recognised for his passionate performances and strong connection to his roots, also spoke of the care and affection he showed his mother in her final moments.

“I was by her side, cooking for her, ensuring she took her medication, and taking care of her personal needs. It was important for me to ensure she felt loved and cared for during those tough times,”