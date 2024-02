Solomon Buchi, a social media analyst, life coach, and relationship guru, recently used the X platform to explain what men actually seek in a union.

He stated that the majority of men prefer to be respected.

Additionally, he said that a man will feel loved to the extent that a woman respects him.

He tweeted,

“For men, respect equals love. Argue with fancy words, I’ll be unavailable for that rubbish.”