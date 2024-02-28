Oronsaye Report: Civil Servants Won’t Lose Their Jobs – Presidency Assures

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, disclosed it will not retrench workers in the course of implementing the Steven Oronsaye Report.

Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, made this known during the fourth edition of the Ministerial Press Briefing series in Abuja.

According to him, the essence of the implementation is to maximise the effectiveness and efficiency of the agencies and to also reduce cost.

His words: “There are some aspects of the report that have been reviewed, but those aspects that have to do with merging, scrapping, and subsuming have already been undertaken.

“Now, the whole idea is that the government wants to reduce costs and improve service delivery.

“That does not necessarily mean that government is out to retrench workers and throw people into the labour market. That is not the original intention of the government.

“The intention is that efficiency has to be brought in, because, some of these agencies are actually having an overlap in their operations. We are doing this for people to have the benefit of democracy.”