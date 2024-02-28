“I Lost Over 200,000 Followers Because Of Election” – Seyi Law Reveals

Seyi Law, a popular comedian, has disclosed that he lost hundreds of thousands of followers due to his support for President Tinubu in the 2023 general elections.

During an appearance on the well-known podcast The Honest Bunch, which was co-anchored by comedian Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, aka Nedu, Toun Cole, and Husband Material, the contentious comic revealed this.

He confessed that his social media advocacy had cost him his followers.

However, he stated that whatever one accomplishes, the most important thing is that it be done in the appropriate place.

While speaking, he said,

“I lost over 200,000 followers because of the election which for me, is not a problem. The most important thing is that whatever you do, try as much as possible to draw that you’re doing it from the right place. Whatever you do, are you sure that you are doing it from the right place? Is it fair to those concerned? If you’re not being fair, don’t do it.”