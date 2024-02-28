Key factors that influence foreign exchange rates

The foreign exchange market, known as “forex,” is a vast global marketplace where currencies are traded.

These trades determine the exchange rate, which is essentially the price of one currency in terms of another. Understanding these rates is crucial for businesses and individuals who engage in international transactions, as they dictate how much foreign currency you receive for your pounds and vice versa.

What is an exchange rate and how does it work?

An exchange rate tells you how much of one currency is needed to buy a specific amount of another currency. Imagine you want to buy a $100 product from the US. If the exchange rate is £1 = $1.25, you would need to pay £80 to acquire the equivalent amount in dollars.

When using a trading platform like Tradu, the exchange rates are typically displayed as pairs, showing the price of one currency in terms of another (e.g., GBP/USD 1.25).

Exchange rates are constantly fluctuating due to various factors impacting supply and demand for each currency. When demand for a currency is high, its value appreciates (becomes stronger). Conversely, when demand is low, its value depreciates (becomes weaker).

Currency demand

Several factors influence the demand for a currency:

Interest rates: Higher interest rates offered by a country can attract foreign investment, increasing demand for its currency. This is because investors seek higher returns, and holding the currency is necessary to participate in the higher-yielding market.

Inflation: Lower inflation generally indicates a stronger economy and purchasing power, making the currency more desirable. Conversely, high inflation erodes purchasing power, making the currency less attractive.

Political stability: A nation’s political and economic stability plays a significant role. Investors are more likely to favour currencies from countries perceived as stable, anticipating less risk and a more predictable investment environment.

Trade

A country’s trade balance, the difference between its exports and imports, significantly impacts its currency. A trade surplus (more exports than imports) indicates strong demand for the country’s goods and services, leading to increased foreign currency inflows and potentially strengthening the domestic currency. Conversely, a trade deficit can weaken the currency due to the constant outflow of domestic currency for imports.

Public debt

High levels of national debt can raise concerns about a government’s ability to meet its financial obligations. This can deter foreign investors and businesses, leading to decreased demand for the currency and potentially causing depreciation.

News and data

Foreign exchange markets react heavily to news and data releases. For example, unexpected changes in a country’s economic data, such as inflation figures or unemployment rates, can trigger significant movements in the exchange rate. Additionally, major political events or global crises can also lead to rapid fluctuations.