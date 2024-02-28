“How I Went From Millionaire To Zeronaire” – Bash Ali Bemoans At 68

Bashiru Lawrence Ali, aka Bash Ali, a former World Boxing Federation Cruiserweight Champion, took to social media on Tuesday to reflect on his commitment to combating corruption as he turned 68.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Ali detailed the sacrifices he made over 17 years to organise his Guinness World Record Boxing Championship Fight in Nigeria, emphasising his refusal to cave to fraudulent techniques.

The former World Boxing Federation Champion claimed that his ethical stance had cost him dearly, resulting in a drop in his financial fortunes from a millionaire in dollars to almost nothing in Naira.

“Today Tuesday, February 27 is my birthday.

“For 17 years I struggled in vain to host in my country, Nigeria my Guinness World Record Boxing Championship Fight because I was bold to say no to corruption in sport in particular and in Nigeria in general.

“In 17 years, I went from being a millionaire in dollars to a zeronaire in naira.

“In 17 years, I was beaten and injured that I had to be admitted twice and treated at the National Hospital in Abuja.

READ MORE: Adeniyi Johnson Marks Birthday With His Charming Twins

“In 17 years, I was detained eight times at various police stations in Abuja. In 17 years, I was once detained at Kuje Prison for 43 days.

“I went through hell in my country not because I am a criminal but because I say no to corruption. Despite juicy offers to fight outside of Nigeria, I never gave up on my dream to fight in Nigeria and I never gave up on Nigeria.

“Today, our dream is finally becoming a reality and because I am an extraordinary human being, I am going to fight until I am 70 years old, retire young and healthy with a lot of money and then go on to be the President of Nigeria. This is my ultimate goal so mark my words.

“Thank u very much for always being by my side. I appreciate you, always. Happy birthday The Great Bash Ali.”