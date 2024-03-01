Police Arrest 10 Illegal Forex Operators In Edo

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested 10 illegal forex operators, also known as Bureau de Change, in the state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that this is coming, as federal government continues to clamp down on illegal forex operators in a bid to save the country’s currency from a total collapse.

However, the Commissioner of Police in charge of the command, Funsho Adeboye, disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in Benin City.

He said: “We arrested 10 forex hawkers, that is, people who illegally deal in the sales of foreign currencies. They have been identified for illegally dealing in the sales of foreign currencies.

“We have Bureau De Change operators who are operating legally, and we didn’t touch them. We only arrest those who hawk foreign currencies.”