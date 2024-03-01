‘Marital Respect Not Excuse For Violence’ — Rep Faults Minister For Advising Women To Keep Quiet During Argument With Husbands

Akin Rotimi, the spokesperson of the House of Representatives, has faulted Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, Minister of Women Affairs, over her comment asking women to shut up during arguments with their husbands.

On Wednesday, Kennedy-Ohanenye, during a conference of commissioners of state ministries of women affairs, reportedly advised women to “act like fools” during heated conversations with their husbands.

In a statement on Thursday, Rotimi, lawmaker representing Ekiti north federal constituency 1, said the minister’s advice that women should avoid confrontation with their spouses “overlooks the complexity of the issue”.

The federal lawmaker said the minister’s advice “does not address the root causes of violence and can further perpetuate damaging stereotypes”.

Rotimi averred that many victims of gender-based violence are submissive and quiet but end up being beaten up or killed.

“I hold conservative views shaped by my Christian faith and culture as a Yoruba man about gender roles,” the lawmaker said.

“It is, however, important to note that the Bible, taken in context, never provided for the subjugation or abuse of women, nor does our culture undermine the place of honour and value of women in our society.

“Again, the importance of mutual respect and understanding in a marriage cannot be over-emphasised. It must, however, not be used as an excuse for violence or abuse.

“I urge the minister and all stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue and action to address gender-based violence, encourage victims to speak out, and ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals.

“In this regard, I welcome other suggestions from the Minister, especially on the need to expedite the administration of justice in cases of GBV, and democratising access to legal aid and support.”

The lawmaker said his comment on the advice of the women affairs minister is not on behalf of the 10th house of representatives.