“Don Jazzy Signed Me 3 Days After Seeing My Video” – Ayra Starr

Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, also known professionally as Ayra Starr, a renowned Nigerian vocalist, has stated that her record label boss, Don Jazzy, signed her to a contract in just three days.

The “Commas” singer discussed how landing a record deal with Mavin Records came about as a result of performing a cover song on social media.

In a recent conversation, Ayra Starr said that her mother had urged her to perform song covers and had switched her focus from modelling to music.

She said, “I wanted to do modeling because everyone told me I couldn’t do it like I’m not tall enough, and I told them, “Watch me.” And I ended up doing it. When I look back, I’m so proud of little Ayra, too.

It’s because of her that I’m here now. It’s because of that 16-year-old girl who didn’t give up and kept going. I used to do cover [songs] on Instagram. My mum and her friends used to force me to do covers.

I uploaded one cover on Instagram, I didn’t even like the video. But something just kept telling me to post it and I did. Not up to 6 hours later, Don Jazzy reached out. Three days later, he signed me.”

Speaking further, she said,

“I’m an artiste to the core, and I want my style, my hair, my music, to represent how I feel. I don’t care about aesthetics, it’s more about how I feel. I’m not bothered about the male, or female gaze, or anybody’s gaze for that matter, except my own.

I’ve always had a mind of my own. Growing up in different places, in different cultures, has shaped my mind. And despite all these influences, I’m still myself. I wrote “Asé” when I was 15 — I had no business writing that song. So that gives you a glimpse of the kind of mindset I had at a young age.”