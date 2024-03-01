Insecurity: Gov. Alia Bans Political Gatherings In Benue

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, has suspended all political meetings till further notice due to the worsening security situation in the State.

Chief of Staff to the Governor, Paul Biam, in a Thursday statement detailed that the decision followed an intelligence on the volatility of the security atmosphere in the State.

The statement read, “I write to inform you that Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has banned all political gatherings in any form, be it inter or intra party or groups in Benue State till further notice.

READ ALSO: Many Feared Dead, Others Missing As Headers Attack Benue Community

“This has become necessary following intelligence on the volatility of the security atmosphere in the state. It is certainly not news to you how the security atmosphere in the state is charged following the unprecedented influx of armed herdsmen in the state.

“You are, by this notification, invited to enforce this directive. Accept the assurances and best regards from the Governor of Benue State.”