British Council Increases IELTS Fee Second Time In 2024

The British Council of Nigeria has increased the charge for the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) exams.

According to The Cable, this will be the council’s second increase in examination fees in 2024.

In January, the fee was raised by 29 percent from the previous N107,500 for the test.

The council said on its website on Friday, March 1, that it had reviewed the fees.

The current charge for IELTS computer academic and general training modules is N266,000; IELTS paper academic and general training modules are N256,500; UKVI is N285,500; and life skills are N249,000.

The council said: “The fees will be subject to review based on the prevailing market dynamics.

“The change in fees is due to the evolving market dynamics and increased costs in the delivery of our exams.”

According to the council, the increased IELTS exam rates will go into effect today, Friday, March 1, 2024.