K1 Cancels 67th Birthday Celebration Due To Hardship, Urges Fans To Help Needy

Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, well known as K1 De Ultimate, has cancelled the annual birthday fiesta for his 67th birthday on March 3.

However, K1 advised his loved ones to take advantage of the opportunity to help the less fortunate members of society.

In a statement released on his official Instagram page on Thursday, February 29, 2024, K1 stated that the decision was influenced by the nation’s present economic circumstances.

The statement reads: “To the glory of God Almighty, I shall be turning 67 years on this planet earth on 3rd of March 2024.

“A joyous day for me, that many of my friends and associates across the globe usually joined with me and my family to celebrate.

“My fans both home and abroad always make the best out of that day in history.

“Now that the day is near and inside of me, there is nothing much happening in our country Nigeria to warrant me celebrating at this point in time.

“Many people are praying for survival at this point, to feed well is a big issue for many, and as someone that benefits from many of these people crying and lamenting, I share in their pains and see no reason I should be celebrating.