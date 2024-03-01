Lord Lamba Sues Bbnaija’s Queen, Demands Full Custody Of Their Child, Hours After She Announced Engagement To Lover

Kelvin Anagbogu, commonly known as Lord Lamba, a popular Nigerian content producer, has demanded full custody of the child he had with Big Brother Naija’s Queen Mercy Atang.

This is coming shortly after the mother-of-one’s announcement of an engagement to her longtime partner, King David on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

Lamba took to his social media profile to post photos of himself with their baby girl, whom he named Princess Keilah Kelvin Anagbogu, shortly after Queen uploaded photos of herself and her fiance.

He received harsh criticism for his actions, with many questioning why he kept the news of his baby a secret and only decided to reveal it on the day his baby mama got engaged.

Despite the outrage, the content creator filed a lawsuit against Queen, demanding full custody of their child.

The court document’s photos are presently making the rounds on the internet, sparking a lot of discussion.

The documents addressed to The Family Court of Lagos State, Ikeja, read in part,

“The Applicant who has been providing financial support to Respondent for the feeding and maintenance of Princess Khelilah Kelvin Anagbogu was refused access to the child.

It is in the best interest of the said child that she be placed under the custody of the Applicant in order for her to have a decent upbringing and for her to be well catered for.”

SEE Document: