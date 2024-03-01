FCT Police Nab Car Snatchers, Recover Fake $300,000 (Pictures)

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory’s Police Command, have arrested three suspects who specialised in car snatching and robbery in Abuja and its environs.

It was gathered that the arrested suspects have been identified as David Junior Godwin, Paul Taju and Ali Shitu.

Disclosing this to the public, while parading them, on Thursday, the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Ben Igweh, said that officers of the Command on February 16, 2024, at about 3:00pm, acting on credible intelligence, arrested the three notorious and wanted car snatchers.

He said: “The suspects are members of a four-man gang who specialise in interstate car theft and snatching.

“They are responsible for a series of car snatching and the disappearance of several Hilux vehicles reportedly stolen in FCT and its environs.”

“The suspects come into the FCT, perpetrate their heinous acts and take the stolen vehicles to Port-Harcourt to sell.”