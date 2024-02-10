FCT Police Nab Pastor, Two Others For Trafficking 12 Children From Nasarawa To Ogun

The operatives of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, on Friday, arrested one Pastor Simon Kado, alongside two others for trafficking 12 children from Nasarawa State.

Benneth Igweh, the FCT Commissioner of Police (CP), who paraded the suspects in Abuja, said they were arrested by the operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad 74 (RRS 74).

According to him, RRS 74 intercepted one Muhammad Isah of Kafanchan, Kaduna State in a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number APP 489 XE, conveying the 12 children, comprising four males and eight females.

The CP said the under-aged children were being conveyed from Akwanga, Nasarawa State to a destination, which he said was later discovered to be Ogun State.

Preliminary investigation, he said, revealed that the trafficked children are between the ages of five and 16 years.

Pastor Kado and Jesse Simon Kado are also now in police custody.

“And while investigation is still ongoing, the FCT police command is also making effort in conduit with Nasarawa State Police Command on how to reunite the victims with their respective families,” he said.