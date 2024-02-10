Jonathan’s Ex-Chief Of Staff, Arogbofa Passes On At 72

General Jones Arogbofa, the former President Goodluck Jonathan’s chief of staff, has passed away, he was aged 72.

As of the time this story was filed, Arogbofa was said to have passed away on Saturday, February 10. However, the circumstances surrounding his passing are still unknown, his family had not published any announcement regarding his death.

Ben Murray-Bruce, a former senator and the founder of the Silverbird Group, verified the news via X on Saturday.

He wrote, “I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Brigadier General Jones Oladeinde Arogbofa (Rtd), the former Chief of Staff to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“He was a dear friend. His wisdom, integrity, and dedication to Nigeria will forever be remembered. A true hero has left us, but his legacy endures. Rest in peace, dear friend.”

Arogbofa was selected as Jonathan’s right-hand man in 2014–2015 after serving in the military. He was born in Oka-Akoko, Ondo State, on November 10, 1952.

After completing his education at universities such as Obafemi Awolowo University and the University of Ibadan, Arogbofa entered politics after retiring as a brigadier general from the army.