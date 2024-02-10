Mr Macaroni Calls Out Femi Gbajabiamila For Referring To Social Media As Menace

Femi Gbajabiamila, the chief of staff for President Tinubu, has come under fire from Nigerian activist and comedian Mr. Macaroni for labelling social media as a threat.

The content creator released screenshots of old Gbajabiamila tweets from 2014, in which he denounced earlier administrations, branding them barbarians and vagabonds.

He stated that social media was not a threat to him at the time, but now that he is Chief of Staff, he recognises that it is.

He labelled him hypocritical, claiming that it has become evident that he and his government, which he described as desperate, regard Nigerians as imbeciles.

He told him that his perspective is flawed because people are suffering, and he urged him to address the economy.

He wrote,

“Social Media wasn’t a menace when Mr Gbajabiamila used it to address the Government as Vagabonds and Barbarians in 2014.

Today he is Chief of Staff and he suddenly realizes that Social media is a menace….

HYPOCRITICAL VAGABONDS IN POWER AND BARBARIANS AT THE GATE!!!!”.

“Mr @femigbaja

This was you when Social Media was sweeting you.

It is evident that you and this accidental and desperate government of yours regard Nigerians as Imbeciles!! Well, we are not!!! The people are suffering!!!

Fix up and put an end to this ridiculousness!!!!”.

SEE POST: