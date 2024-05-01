Reaction As Faithia Williams Addresses Herself With Former Marital Name ‘Balogun’

Nollywood actress, Faithia Williams has sparked outrage after referring to herself by her former marital surname, Balogun.

The veteran actress apologised to fans and followers for her absence on social media.

It should be noted that the actress lost her father days ago and took some time away from the social space.

She promised her admirers on Instagram that she will return stronger.

Faithia expressed gratitude for their support and promised to provide information about her father’s burial soon.

The ‘Balogun’ at the end of her message piqued many people’s interest.

She wrote: “I apologise for my recent absence on social media. I’ll return stronger. Thank you for all your support. Details about my father’s burial arrangements will be communicated soon. Faithia Williams Balogun. My sincere apologies. I’m coming back even stronger”.

See some reactions to her post…

Oyin Kansola wrote: “If you see the Balogun button.”

Replying to her, one Momsy Kiki stated: “He sweet me for body.”

Laye Abegunde stated: “We’re waiting to have you back and better Mrs Faithia Williams Balogun. Sorry about your dad.”

Big Lizzy said: “This name sweet me no be small. Accept my condolence, ma.”

King Dricks wrote: “Peace at last mama don add the Balogun back on am so happy to see this o”.

SEE POST: