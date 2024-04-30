Retire Honourably From Music If You’re Fed Up – Israel DMW To Wizkid

Davido’s Logistics Manager, Israel Afeare, also known as Israel DMW, has gotten involved in the dispute between his boss and Wizkid.

Wizkid and Davido got engaged in a fierce social media war on X on Monday.

Israel DMW reacted by expressing his disappointment with Wizkid’s actions on Instagram, emphasising that Davido had done nothing to deserve it.

He advised Wizkid to retire from the music industry “honourably” if he is tired of it.

Isreal also chastised him for criticising renowned music executive Don Jazzy.

He wrote: “I use to like everything about you, thinking you’re a human being. I never knew you’re a fully daft headed human being. Why dis continous jealousy and hatred? Did oga [Davido] stops you from releasing ur own back to back sweet hits?

“He has never in anytime said anything bad of you at all. You you just keep hating him for nothing sake. Retire from music if you’re fed up. Resign honourably. Who the hell are you? You’re just a small dwarf. You will be taught a lesson, if you’re not careful.

“You’re an idiot. A whole Don Baba? Na ur mate? Ugbeowagbon, Usaloa.”