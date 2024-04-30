FG Declares May 1st Public Holiday To Mark Workers’ Day, Calls For Fairness, Excellent In Labour

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, May 1st, 2024 as a public holiday to mark this year’s Workers’ Day event.

It was gathered that the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo made the declaration, in a statement signed and released by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary Aishetu Ndayako, on Tuesday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Tunji-Ojo emphasised on the importance of excellence, efficiency, and fairness in labour.

The minister also reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s dedication to fostering innovation, productivity, and inclusivity in workplaces.

The statement read: “The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, May 1, 2024 as a public holiday to commemorate this year’s Workers’ Day Celebration.

“The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, reiterated the need for excellence, efficiency and equity in all spheres of labour, re-affirming the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, productivity, and inclusivity in the workplace.

“Dr. Tunji-Ojo said, ‘In alignment with this year’s theme, which focuses on ensuring safety and health at work in a changing climate, I wish to state that the Federal Government remains steadfast in its resolve to prioritise the safety and well-being of all citizens.

“Let me reaffirm Mr. President’s commitment to providing a conducive environment for work, where every worker can thrive and contribute meaningfully to national development.’

“While acknowledging the contribution of workers, he called for proactive measures to mitigate adverse effects of climate change through synergy in in the implementation of sustainable practices and policies that promote well-being in the workplace and in building a nation guided by the principles of integrity, diligence and compassion.

“The minister also urged Nigerians to remain committed to the present administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda as he wishes workers a happy celebration.”