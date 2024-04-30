‘Kyari, Adelabu Must Go’ — NANS Says, Mulls Nationwide Protest Over Fuel Scarcity, Electricity Tariff Hike

The National Association of Nigerian Students, on Tuesday, said it would organise a nationwide protest on May 7,2024 owing to the ongoing fuel scarcity and electricity tariff hike crisis in the country.

The body lamented the failure of the government to address the challenges affecting the power sector.

In a statement made available newsmen on Tuesday by the body’s Senate President, Akinteye Babatunde, NANS said the move was in response to the dire circumstances inflicted upon Nigerian students by the development.

“Our primary objective is to demand the removal of key officials whom we hold accountable for exacerbating these issues,” NANS said.

The students also noted that they were calling for the immediate removal of, “the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, Mele Kyari, and, the Minister for Power Bayo Adelabu as it is evident to us that their leadership has contributed to the mismanagement and mishandling of vital energy resources, plunging the nation into turmoil.”

According to NANS, to amplify its message and ensure widespread participation, it has strategically organised the protest to take place across various zones of the country.

“Each zone will host its demonstration at designated locations to maximize visibility and impact as follows; Zone A: Abuja Junction along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway; Zone C: Airport Road in Abuja; Zone D: Lagos-Ibadan Expressway; Zone F: Onitsha-Asaba Head Bridge; Zone E: Wuntin Dada along the Bauchi-Jos Road on Tuesday, May 7th, 2024,” the statement disclosed.

Speaking further, NANS said, “It is a collective stand against the systemic failures and neglect that have perpetuated the cycle of hardship and suffering among the populace.

“We firmly believe that the removal of Mele Kyari and Honorable Adelabu is essential to address the root causes of the fuel scarcity and electricity crisis. We demand accountability, transparency, and decisive action from the government to alleviate the plight of the Nigeria students.

“As students united in our resolve, we urge all Nigerians to join us in this protest and stand together in the fight for a brighter future for all.”