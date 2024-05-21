N10bn For NASS Car Parks, Recreational Facilities, But Just N1bn To Construct 12 Hostels In Tertiary Institutions — Obi Laments FG’s ‘Financial Indiscipline’



Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has again urged the Federal Government to prioritise the allocation of resources to critical sectors.

Obi who lamented the poor state of Nigeria’s education sector via X on Monday, cited the low enrollment rates in secondary and tertiary institutions compared to global averages.

The former Anambra State Governor further highlighted the disparity between the country’s spending priorities and its development needs.

According to him, while the global average for secondary school enrollment is above 80 percent, Nigeria’s rate is just 28 percent.

He wrote: “As the giant of Africa that we are, I remain concerned about our fiscal indiscipline as a nation. Imagine the situation in our education sector, where the global average of secondary school enrollment is above 80%, while in Nigeria it is 28%.

“The global average of tertiary school enrollment is above 55%, while Nigeria is less than 15%. Yet our budget for the National Assembly car parks is N6 billion. The budget for the National Assembly recreational facilities is N4 billion.

“Approved for the construction of hostels in 12 tertiary institutions is just N1 billion. It is time for us to stop this financial indiscipline and embrace financial discipline by prioritising the allocation of resources to the critical areas of human and national development.”

He emphasised the need to address the country’s educational challenges and invest in its future.