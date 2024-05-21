Osun Assembly Submits Bill To Increase Political Office Holder Salaries

The Osun State House of Assembly, has passed a bill to increase the salaries for political office holders and others in the State.

It was gathered that the Speaker of the Assembly, Adewale Egbedun, led this out during plenary on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the salary increment bill titled, ‘Osun State Public/Political Office Holders Reviewed Remuneration Package (Amendment No. 2) Bill 2024,’ was presented to the Assembly on April 30, 2024.

The Majority Leader and the lawmaker representing Ede North State Constituency, Kofoworola Adewunmi, presented the bill to the House as a private member bill.

Adewunmi stated that the last time the salaries of public/political office holders in the state were reviewed upwards was in 2007.

He said: “You will agree with me that the current economic reality is not the same as what was obtainable 17 years ago when the law was passed.

“It has, therefore, become imperative to review upwards, the salaries of some public/political office holders to better their living standard which is in tandem with the five points agenda of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

“In addition, the State Assembly resolution taken on May 8, 2008 wherein there was an upward review of the remuneration package of some public/political office holders not covered by Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, as proposed by the state government, has been further reviewed and subsumed under this bill.”