Fubara, Wike Must Work Together Or Rivers People Will Suffer — Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, to settle their political differences.

Jonathan who spoke on Monday during the flag-off of Trans-Kalabari road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers, said the political tension in the State is not helpful.

While calling on the two politicians to “cease fire” and work together for the success of the State, he added that Rivers is the “heart” of the Niger Delta region.

He said: “The political tension in the state is becoming so much.

“In this state, Nyesom Wike and Siminalayi Fubara must work together for the development of the land and the people of Rivers state.



“The tension will not help us. Rivers State is very critical in this country. It is the heart of the Niger Delta.

“If Rivers state is destabilised, the whole Niger Delta will be destabilised.

“There is a common saying that when two elephants are fighting, the grass suffers. Both the governor and our ministers are young people and powerful.

“If they continue to fight, the Rivers people will suffer. We are calling them to embrace themselves.”