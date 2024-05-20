The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) and leaders of the youths in the Niger Delta region, at the weekend, called on political actors in Rivers State to avoid escalation of the ongoing political crisis in the State.

In a jointly signed communique, the groups made the call at a one-day peace and security summit aimed at uniting all youths in the Niger Delta region.

The youth leaders expressed concern over poverty and underdevelopment in the region, adding that they will collaborate to ensure improved welfare of the people.

“We reaffirm our commitment to the unity, development, peace, and security of our oil-rich region. If the federal and state governments cannot provide development, we pledge to achieve it ourselves through unity and dedication to the wellbeing of our people.

“We call on the federal government to create opportunities for the development and meaningful engagement of our youth. Engaging young people in constructive activities will naturally reduce crime in our society,” they said.

Reacting to the political crisis in Rivers, the youth groups said they are committed to preventing it from aggravating into breakdown of the law.

The groups said Governors in the region need to collaborate to eliminate poverty and underdevelopment by ensuring peace and security.

READ ALSO: State Police Bill Must Look Into Fear Of Abuse By Governors — Opeyemi Bamidele

“We urge the politicians causing political turbulence in the state to sheath their swords. This state is critical to both the region and the nation, and we cannot stand idle and watch while it descends into crisis.

“The gas flaring effect fund that is a being collected by the federal government should be directed to the impacted communities rather than going into the federal government purse.

“We request that the federal government swiftly distributes pipeline contracts among different ethnic groups.

“While we are not opposed to a single company handling the contracts, we believe that involving multiple leaders from different areas will enhance effectiveness and yield better results.

“We believe that only true federalism can transform our nation. Therefore, we call on the federal government to initiate a process of restructuring this country as a matter of national importance.

“The burden of leadership and development is too concentrated in the presidency. True federalism is essential for the prosperity of our nation, and we need it now,” they added.

The groups further asked the federal government to consider investment that will transform the region into economic hub of the nation.

The communique was jointly signed by Alaye Theophilus, IYC national president; Doupere Precious, Bayelsa youth association; Lord Knight, president of Ibom youth council; Emuejevoke Esesiobe, president Urhobo youth leader council, among others.