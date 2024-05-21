Police Nab Anambra Teacher For Allegedly Beating 8-Yr-Old Pupil To Coma

The Anambra state Police command have arrested a 30-year-old teacher, identified as Faith Nwonye, for allegedly beating an 8-year-old pupil into a coma.

It was gathered that Mrs Faith, a staff of Landmark School in Mgbakwu, Awka North Local Government Area, was handed over to the security agents on Monday.

Disclosing this to the public, the state’s Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, who confirmed the report to journalists in her office yesterday, announced the government’s permanent closure of the school.

Mrs Chuma-Udeh further revealed that she has summoned both the school’s proprietor and the accused teacher, Faith Nwonye, to provide explanations regarding the disturbing incident that resulted in the brutalisation of the young pupil.

She emphasised that the closure of the school was not only prompted by the alarming incident but also due to its lack of proper authorization and legality.

The commissioner said: “We received this unfortunate incident from an illegal school in Mgbakwu that a child was beaten to a coma over the weekend.

“On behalf of the state government, we invited the proprietress of the illegal school as well as the teacher who purportedly beat the child.

“We’ve handed the matter to the police for further investigation as we await Mr Governor’s directives.

“Meanwhile, the school is closed down indefinitely because it’s not supposed to exist in the first instance. Any parent who enrols his/her child in an illegal school is doing so at his/her own peril.

“To the proprietors of private schools, anyone running an unapproved school in Anambra is a criminal. It’s a criminal offence to run an illegal school in the state.

“Whether the school is legal or not, it’s criminal to beat a child. According to the doctor, the chances of survival of the child are 20%.

“As soon as the police are done, the teacher will face other institutions against child rights. She’s going to have the full wrath of the law brought upon her over her actions.

“Anambra State abhors violence against children, women, and any other person. It’s not part of this administration, and Mr Governor is against it.”