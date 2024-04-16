Labour Party’s Crisis Nothing To Worry About, Nigeria’s Problems Greater — Obi

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), the conflict in his Party is minimal compared to Nigeria’s problems.

The LP has been embroiled in issues ranging from allegations of misappropriation of funds, and leadership tussle, to calls for the resignation of the Party’s national Chairman, Julius Abure.

In a chat with Rudolf Okonkwo on HaveYourSay247, an interactive online session, Obi said he is confident that the problems rocking the LP will soon be resolved amicably.

His words: “Whatever is happening in the Labour Party is so minute compared to what is happening in the country.

“So, for me, it is something we will resolve amicably, and it is not anything to worry about. Let us worry about the country.

“Let us worry about how the average Nigerian would be able to have a means of livelihood to be able to eat, that should be our worry.”

Obi said he has no interest in being the party’s leader but only to make sure things are done properly.

“I don’t see what I do in politics as being the leader of any place or not. My position is that just like I always say, I am not desperate to be president of Nigeria, I am desperate to see Nigeria work because I know it can work.

“We have a more desperate situation. Parties are just a means to be able to contest elections. What is important is that being a leader of a party does not reduce the price of food.

“What I want to see is that the average Nigerian lives in a society where things are moving properly, with access to education, access to healthcare and a means of livelihood,” he added.