FG Needs To Have Register Of Kidnapped, Released, Missing Persons In Nigeria — Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, on Monday, posited that the Federal Government needs to have a register of kidnapped, released and missing persons in the country.

Falana disclosed this during a virtual programme to mark the 10th anniversary of the Chibok schoolgirls’ abduction organised by Women Radio 91.7fm.

Recall that on April 14, Boko Haram terrorists attacked the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok in Borno state and abducted about 276 students.

Speaking on adopting capital punishment for kidnappers as recommended by First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, Falana said the suggestion is diversionary.

“I do not subscribe to any form of capital punishment because it has never addressed the root cause of the problems it is meant to address.

“While I think it is a diversionary suggestion, other Nigerians would prefer that we recommend capital punishment for the criminality that leads to corruption.

READ ALSO: Wike: ‘Those With Integrity, Character Are With Us’ – Fubara Lauds Odili For Declaring Him Rivers Political Leader

“Those who are making suggestions that kidnappers be shot at would also not want to extend that to those who loot the treasury, sometimes to the tune of over N100 billion.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria added that there is a need to rekindle the interest of Nigerians in pressurising the government to ensure the release of the remaining schoolgirls who are still in captivity.

“A couple of suggestions with revelation have been made, we need to, maybe through the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), have a register of those who are kidnapped, and released and a register of missing persons in our country.

“Secondly, the alleged mismanagement of the N1 billion set aside by the government to alleviate the sufferings of the parents as well as the missing students, I think it is important for us to draw the attention of the public to this aspect and that would make Nigerians interested in this matter,” he said.